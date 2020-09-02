18 Corona deaths reported across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 296,590 with only 441 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Wednesday.

Sharing the data, sources said total 6,318 deaths had been reported from the disease with 18 during last 24 hours. He said 281,459 patients had been recovered while 604 were in critical condition with only three during last 24 hours.

He added that total 2,662,508 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 20,480 tests were conducted.

He said 129,615 cases were reported from Sindh, 96,921 from Punjab, 36,265 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,666 from Islamabad, 2,922 from Gilgit Baltistan, 12,899 from Balochistan and 2,302 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 3,822 active cases were reported from Sindh, 2,205 from Punjab, 983 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 456 from Islamabad, 316 from Gilgit Baltistan, 935 from Balochistan and 96 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 2,409 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,204 from Punjab, 1,255 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 175 from Islamabad, 71 from Gilgit Baltistan, 141 from Balochistan and 63 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said as many as 123,384 patients had recovered in Sindh, 92,512 in Punjab, 34,027 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,035 in Islamabad, 2,535 Gilgit Baltistan, 11,823 in Balochistan and 2,143 in AJK.