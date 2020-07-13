18 COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :After an addition of 18 more COVID-19 confirmed cases during last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases has reached to 5659 in the district.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab,15874 coronavirus suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 5659 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 4424 discharged after recovery.

"Presently 122 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district while 846 were quarantined in isolation at homes," he added.

The report said 267 died in the district including 107 belonged to Rawal Town, 45 Potahar town,78 Rawalpindi cantt,17 Gujar Khan, 8 Taxila, 5 Kahuta, 5 Kalar Syedan and one each in Murree and Kotli Sattian.