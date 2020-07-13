UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 COVID-19 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

18 COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :After an addition of 18 more COVID-19 confirmed cases during last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases has reached to 5659 in the district.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab,15874 coronavirus suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 5659 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 4424 discharged after recovery.

"Presently 122 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district while 846 were quarantined in isolation at homes," he added.

The report said 267 died in the district including 107 belonged to Rawal Town, 45 Potahar town,78 Rawalpindi cantt,17 Gujar Khan, 8 Taxila, 5 Kahuta, 5 Kalar Syedan and one each in Murree and Kotli Sattian.

Related Topics

Punjab Murree Died Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Taxila Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

12 minutes ago

Induction Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook H ..

52 minutes ago

The Hope Probe is ready for its 7-month long journ ..

57 minutes ago

Masood thanks UK, EU MPs for cross-party support t ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan not included in China factory relocation ..

1 hour ago

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.