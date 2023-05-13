UrduPoint.com

18 Criminals Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 12:30 PM

18 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Sargodha police arrested 18 criminals during a crackdown against law violators in the District.

Police said here on Saturday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Shahid,Rafaqat,Shafqat, Arslan,Majeed,Raheel, Nouman,Tahir,Akram,Aslam,Khuda Buksh and others.

The police also recovered 290 liters of liquor,1.5 kg hashish,nine pistols,five guns,188 bullets, three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Sargodha Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head co ..

Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head coach

35 minutes ago
 ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial ..

ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial law

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th May 2023

3 hours ago
 Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

11 hours ago
 Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in qua ..

Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in quarterly net profit

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.