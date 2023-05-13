18 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Sargodha police arrested 18 criminals during a crackdown against law violators in the District.

Police said here on Saturday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Shahid,Rafaqat,Shafqat, Arslan,Majeed,Raheel, Nouman,Tahir,Akram,Aslam,Khuda Buksh and others.

The police also recovered 290 liters of liquor,1.5 kg hashish,nine pistols,five guns,188 bullets, three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.