Open Menu

18 Criminals Arrested

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

18 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various localities and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Buksh and others.

The police recovered three motorcycles, 290 liters liquor, 1.5 kg hashish,nine pistols, five guns,188 bullets and valuables from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Criminals From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

8 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zaye ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council m ..

Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council meeting

23 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defenc ..

Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defence Production

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturer ..

Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (P ..

23 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

53 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

53 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

1 hour ago
 Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Ti ..

Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Titan Submersible Most Likely Di ..

21 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's ent ..

U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's entrepreneurial leaders

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan