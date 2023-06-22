18 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various localities and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Buksh and others.

The police recovered three motorcycles, 290 liters liquor, 1.5 kg hashish,nine pistols, five guns,188 bullets and valuables from them.

Further investigation was underway.