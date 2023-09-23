Open Menu

18 'criminals' Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

SARGODHA, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Sargodha police arrested 18 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators in the district.

Police said here on Thursday that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Bukhsh and others.

The police also recovered 290 litres of liquor, 1.5-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, 188 bullets, three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

