18 'criminals' Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

18 'criminals' arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Sargodha police arrested 18 alleged criminals during a crackdown against law-violators in the district.

Police said here on Wednesday that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Bukhsh and others.

The police also recovered 290 litres liquor, 1.5-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, 188 bullets, three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of rupees from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

