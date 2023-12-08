18 'criminals' arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Sargodha police have arrested 18 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators in the district.

Police said here o Friday that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Bukhsh and others.

The police also recovered 290-litre liquor, 1.5-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, 188 bullets, three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.