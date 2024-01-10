Open Menu

18 'criminals' Arrested

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Sargodha police arrested 18 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators in the district.

Police said here on Wednesday that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Bukhsh and others.

The police also recovered 290 litres liquor, 1.5-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, 188 bullets, three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

