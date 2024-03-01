18 'criminals' Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 05:44 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Sargodha police arrested 18 alleged criminals during a crackdown, here on Friday.
Police said teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Bukhsh and others.
The police recovered 290-litre liquor, 1.5-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, 188 bullets, three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of rupees from the dacoits.
