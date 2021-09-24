18 criminals arrested, arms, drugs seized

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The police in Kohat district on Friday arrested 18 criminals during search and strike operations carried out in targeted areas of the district and seized illegal weapons, Spokesman Kohat police said.

The operations were carried out at suspected places in Lachi and Shakardarra areas during which 18 criminals and suspects were arrested.

Police also seized 1 Kalashnikov, 1 Kalakov, 4 pistols, 2 rifles, dozens of rounds of ammunition and 2490 gm of hashish.

The operations were carried out under the supervision of DSP Lachi Nazir Hussain and SHO Tariq Mahmood on the basis of intelligence information. Heavy contingent of police took part in the operations.

Cases were registered against the arrested accused in Lachi and Shakardara police stations.