UrduPoint.com

18 Criminals Arrested, Arms, Drugs Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:20 PM

18 criminals arrested, arms, drugs seized

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The police in Kohat district on Friday arrested 18 criminals during search and strike operations carried out in targeted areas of the district and seized illegal weapons, Spokesman Kohat police said.

The operations were carried out at suspected places in Lachi and Shakardarra areas during which 18 criminals and suspects were arrested.

Police also seized 1 Kalashnikov, 1 Kalakov, 4 pistols, 2 rifles, dozens of rounds of ammunition and 2490 gm of hashish.

The operations were carried out under the supervision of DSP Lachi Nazir Hussain and SHO Tariq Mahmood on the basis of intelligence information. Heavy contingent of police took part in the operations.

Cases were registered against the arrested accused in Lachi and Shakardara police stations.

Related Topics

Police Kohat Criminals General Motors

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.