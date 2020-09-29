18 criminals arrested in faisalabad

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 18 criminals including 6 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 18 criminals including 6 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

The police arrested 8 drug traffickers and recovered 5.

12 kg hashish and 145 liters liquor from their possession.

Similarly, the police arrested 10 illicit weapon holders and recovered 10 pistols and dozens of bullets from their possession during the sameperiod.

Further investigation was underway.