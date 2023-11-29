18 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Sargodha police have arrested 18 alleged criminals across the district.

A spokesperson said on Wednesday that personnel of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naeem, Shakeel, Shahid, Zeeshan, Nouman, Tahir, Majeed, Kamran, Asgher, Bashir, Rashid, Hameed, Saleem, Ghaffar, Sattar, Shafqat, Rehman and Abdul Shakoor over their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

The police also recovered 3-kg hashish, 300-gram heroin and 348 litres of liquor from them. The police teams unearthed two distilleries and recovered weapons including nine pistols, five guns, 288 bullets, and valuables worth millions of rupees from them, added spokesman.