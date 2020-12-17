18 criminals arrested, narcotics, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad police arrested 18 criminals from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, heroin, wine as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Aabpara police arrested four accused Hassan, Anees, Haroon and Sajan Masih and recovered 465 gram heroin, 260 gram hashish and one wine bottle from their possession.

Secretariat police arrested two accused Zahid Mehmood and Attique and recovered two wine bottles from their possession.

Kohsar police arrested two accused Safdar and Shah Umnoail and recovered two wine bottles from their possession. Tarnol police arrested Haroon and recovered 1170 kilogram hashish from him.

Industrial-Area police apprehended Anderyas Massih and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Adil and recovered 150 gram heroin from him. Sihala police arrested two accused Shabaz Asghar and Shahzad Khan and recovered 284 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Lohibher police arrested accused Noman involved in theft case.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them. During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed four proclaimed offenders from various areas.