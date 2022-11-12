18 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession in the district.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed seven drug pushers and recovered 2.5-Kg hashish and 115 litres of liquor.

In a crackdown, police arrested 11 accused and recovered 18 pistols, 12 guns, threerifles and a number of rounds from them.