18 'criminals' held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed seven drug pushers and recovered 2.5-kg hashish and 115-litres liquor from them.

Police also held 11 accused besides recovering 18 pistols, 12 guns, three rifles and a number of bullets from them.

The accused were identified as Aslam, Salaam, Muneeb, Akhtar, Kamran, Arslan, Wajid, Kaleem, Suleman, Imran, Shoaib, Tahir, Tareen Akram, Wasim, Ahmed, Musa, Naeem and Waheed.