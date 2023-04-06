18 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 18 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

In a crackdown against criminals, the teams of various police stations raided in the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested 18 criminals, some of them identified as Tahir, Majed, Faheem, Akbar, Rizwan, Ramzan Aslam, Nouman, Naeem, Shehbaz, Shahid, Shamshad and others.

The police recovered a motorcycle, 480 liters liquor, 2.8 kg hashish, 9 pistols, 3 guns and190 bullets from their possession.

Police were investigating.