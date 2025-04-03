Open Menu

18 'criminals' Held

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM

18 'criminals' held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The district police, during a crackdown on drug-traffickers and outlaws, held 18 alleged criminals during the last 24 hours.

According to police sources here Thursday, the police nabbed nine drug pushers and over 1kg hashish and 136 liters of liquor from them.

The police teams also held 9 outlaws from various parts and recovered 5 pistols 30 bore, 2 pistols 9mm, 1 gun 12 bore, and several bullets.

Separate cases have been registered against them.

