UrduPoint.com

18 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 07:13 PM

18 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Saturday arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 4 drug pushers and recovered 1.

7 Kg hashish and 428 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 2 gamblers and recovered Rs. 1,500 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 persons and recovered 8 pistols and 2 rifles from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

US Plans to Give Ukraine Access to Latest Intellig ..

US Plans to Give Ukraine Access to Latest Intelligence on Russian Activities - R ..

16 minutes ago
 DC visit Churches to oversee security arrangements ..

DC visit Churches to oversee security arrangements

16 minutes ago
 Six more diagnosed with coronavirus in RWP

Six more diagnosed with coronavirus in RWP

16 minutes ago
 116th midshipmen, 24th short service commissioning ..

116th midshipmen, 24th short service commissioning parade held

16 minutes ago
 PTI AJK regime will complete all pre-elections pro ..

PTI AJK regime will complete all pre-elections promises: Qayyum Niazi

18 minutes ago
 Police to take stern action against one-wheelers

Police to take stern action against one-wheelers

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.