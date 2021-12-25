18 criminals held, contraband seized

(@FahadShabbir)

Police on Saturday arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 4 drug pushers and recovered 1.

7 Kg hashish and 428 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 2 gamblers and recovered Rs. 1,500 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 persons and recovered 8 pistols and 2 rifles from them.