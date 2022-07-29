UrduPoint.com

18 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 10:16 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 7 drug pushers and recovered 2.

9 Kg hashish and 75 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 11 persons and recovered 8 pistols, 2 guns, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

