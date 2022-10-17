18 'criminals' held, contraband seized

Police said on Monday 18 alleged criminals were arrested and drugs and illegal weapons were recovered from them in the district during the last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and nine drug-pushers and recovered 1.

3-kg hashish and 95 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested eight persons and recovered five pistols, two rifles, one gun and a number of bullets from them.