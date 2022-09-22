18 criminals held; drugs, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have apprehended 18 criminals including drug peddlers and recovered drugs, liquor and weapons from their possession.

According to police, Aabpara police team apprehended Furqan Habib and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from his possession. Bhara Kahu police arrested a drug peddler namely Shahbaz and recovered 1320 gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, Phulghran police team arrested another drug peddler Shahzaib and recovered 1880 gram hashish from his possession. Golra police arrested three drug peddlers namely Ubaid, Hameed and Adnan and recovered a total of 785 gram hashish from their possession.

Moreover, Koral police arrested two Usman and Waqar involved in decanting gas in cylinder illegally. Nilore police arrested three Siraj, Khaysta Khan and Fazal and recovered one 30 bore pistol each from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against outlaws, police teams arrested seven court absconders from different areas of the city.