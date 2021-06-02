UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Criminals Held; Drugs, Weapons Seized

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:42 PM

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offenders and 6 drug pushers and recovered 4.

1 kg hashish, 0.9 kg opium and 18 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 11 persons and recovered 8 pistols, two rifles, one repeater and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

