18 'criminals' held drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed Thursday to have arrested 18 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed five proclaimed offenders (POs) and four drug-pushers and recovered 0.

2-kg hashish and 64-litre liquor from them.

The police also held seven gamblers with stake money of Rs 3,250.In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 2 persons and recovered one pistols, one repeater and a number of bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.