18 criminals held drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Police Tuesday to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 8 drug pushers,4 gamblers and recovered 1.

5 kg hashish,2010 litres liquor and cash from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 6 persons and recovered 5 pistols, one carbine and a number of bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.