18 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Police Tuesday arrested 18 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 10 drug-pushers and recovered 0.2-kg hashish and 116 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested eight persons and recovered six pistols, two guns, three rifles, one revolver and one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.