18 Criminals Held In Faisabad
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:07 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.
On a tip-off,the raiding teams nabbed 9 drug pushers and recovered 0.5-kg hashish and 95 litres liquor from them.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested nine accused and recovered 6 pistols,rifle,repeater and a number of bullets from them.
Further investigation was underway.