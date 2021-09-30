18 criminals held in faisabad

Police on Thursday arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off,the raiding teams nabbed 9 drug pushers and recovered 0.5-kg hashish and 95 litres liquor from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested nine accused and recovered 6 pistols,rifle,repeater and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.