18 Criminals Held In Faisabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:07 PM

Police on Thursday arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off,the raiding teams nabbed 9 drug pushers and recovered 0.5-kg hashish and 95 litres liquor from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested nine accused and recovered 6 pistols,rifle,repeater and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

