18 criminals held in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 18 criminals from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours. According to police spokesperson, teams held one proclaimed offender and 5 drug pushers besides recovering 4.

7 kilogram hashish and 40 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 12 accused and recovered 10 pistols, a repeater, a kalashnikov and a number of bullets from their possession during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.