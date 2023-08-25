Open Menu

18 'criminals' Held In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 02:40 PM

18 'criminals' held in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sargodha police arrested 18 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators in the district.

Police said here on Friday that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Bukhsh and others.

The police also recovered 290 litres of liquor, 1.5-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, 188 bullets, three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

