18 'criminals' held in search operation

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 18 criminals including four proclaimed offenders and four court absconders during a search operation in various areas of the district.

A spokesman for the police told APP that Chhanga Manga police conducted a search operation and checked 50 houses in different areas and recovered 2 kg hashish, 600 litres liquor and illegal weapons from the possession of accused.

Further investigation was underway.