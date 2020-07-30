18 criminals held, looted valuables of Rs 4.5 mln recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 18 criminals and recovered looted valuables of total worth Rs 4.5 million from their possession during a crack down in different areas of the district .

Holding a press conference here on Thursday, SP Cantt Division Maaz Zaffar said that City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, a special team was formed to arrest criminals involved in robbery, motorcycle theft and other heinous crimes.

The police team arrested 18 criminals and recovered looted valuables including cash, car, motorcycles and mobile phones total worth Rs 4.5 millions from their possession, SP added.

He told journalists that the arrested criminals were wanted to police in 30 different cases.

On this occasion, the recovered valuables were handed over to the complainants.