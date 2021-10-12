UrduPoint.com

18 'criminals' Held, Narcotics Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

18 'criminals' held, narcotics seized

The district police, in a crackdown on drug-peddlers and notorious criminals, arrested 18 persons and recovered narcotics and valuables from them during the last 24 hours

LALAMUSA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The district police, in a crackdown on drug-peddlers and notorious criminals, arrested 18 persons and recovered narcotics and valuables from them during the last 24 hours.

A police spokesperson said on Tuesday that while conducting raids in different areas of the district.

Gujrat police arrested two dacoits and recovered three motorcycles, a loader rickshaw from them.

Karyanwala police arrested nine criminals and seven drug-peddlers and recovered 10 pistols, five-kilogram charas and eight litres of liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival reveals new media visual ide ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival reveals new media visual identity for 2021

1 minute ago
 SHIPCO and GE mark ‘first fire’ of second gas ..

SHIPCO and GE mark ‘first fire’ of second gas turbine at Hamriyah IPP in Sha ..

1 minute ago
 HFZA inks investment deal with ArcelorMittal DSTC ..

HFZA inks investment deal with ArcelorMittal DSTC FZE, leases 1.38 million sq. f ..

2 minutes ago
 Reports of widespread corruption in Afghan regimes ..

Reports of widespread corruption in Afghan regimes under US occupation

1 minute ago
 Knowledge based economy is essential for the count ..

Knowledge based economy is essential for the country's development: KU VC

1 minute ago
 RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances o ..

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.