18 'criminals' held, narcotics seized

LALAMUSA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The district police, in a crackdown on drug-peddlers and notorious criminals, arrested 18 persons and recovered narcotics and valuables from them during the last 24 hours.

A police spokesperson said on Tuesday that while conducting raids in different areas of the district.

Gujrat police arrested two dacoits and recovered three motorcycles, a loader rickshaw from them.

Karyanwala police arrested nine criminals and seven drug-peddlers and recovered 10 pistols, five-kilogram charas and eight litres of liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation was under way.