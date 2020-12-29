18 'criminals' including four POs held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 18 alleged criminals including four proclaimed offender (POs) from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, teams held four POs and four drug-pushers besides recovering two-kilogram hashish from them.

The police also arrested two gamblers and recovered Rs 2,900 stake money from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested eight accused and recovered seven pistols, a repeater and a number of bullets from them.