UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 'criminals' Including Four POs Held

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

18 'criminals' including four POs held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 18 alleged criminals including four proclaimed offender (POs) from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, teams held four POs and four drug-pushers besides recovering two-kilogram hashish from them.

The police also arrested two gamblers and recovered Rs 2,900 stake money from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested eight accused and recovered seven pistols, a repeater and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan shares clip of her role in drama “M ..

31 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman Government’s 202 ..

35 minutes ago

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

48 minutes ago

‘Can’t resign until Nawaz Sharif’s return fr ..

1 hour ago

EXCLUSIVE: Malaysia eyes intensifying COVID-19 vac ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.