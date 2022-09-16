UrduPoint.com

18 Criminals' Including Two POs Arrested

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

18 criminals' including two POs arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :District police claimed on Friday to have arrested 18 criminals' including two proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson, raiding teams nabbed 18 accused, beside recovered five 30-bore pistols, two 44-bore rifles, 500-liters wine and 380 grams of hashish from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Hanif, Faisal, Husnain, Nasrullah, Bader, Wasim, Imran, Irfan, Rizwan, Arif, Adeel, Inayat, Afzaal, Saleem, Nadeem and NawazPolice also held two POs Afzal and Wasim Khan.

Cases had been registered against them while further investigation was under way, said spokesperson.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

5 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

5 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

5 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

5 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.