18 criminals' including two POs arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :District police claimed on Friday to have arrested 18 criminals' including two proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson, raiding teams nabbed 18 accused, beside recovered five 30-bore pistols, two 44-bore rifles, 500-liters wine and 380 grams of hashish from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Hanif, Faisal, Husnain, Nasrullah, Bader, Wasim, Imran, Irfan, Rizwan, Arif, Adeel, Inayat, Afzaal, Saleem, Nadeem and NawazPolice also held two POs Afzal and Wasim Khan.

Cases had been registered against them while further investigation was under way, said spokesperson.