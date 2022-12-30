18 criminals nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Sargodha police on Friday arrested 18 drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from their possession.

The raiding teams nabbed 18 outlaws including Samer, Qamer, Tariq, Baqir, Shaker, Wajid, Wasiq, Wasim, Amir, Sajed, Saeed,Tahir and others as well as recovered 500 liters liquor,890 grams hashish,4 mobile phones,9 motorcycles,12 guns and 1200 bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.