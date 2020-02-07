18 criminals nabbed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) -:Police here arrested 18 criminals including four proclaimed offenders, four outlaws and 10 drug peddlers during last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, the police raided at different hideouts and arrested four proclaimed offenders.

Police nabbed four outlaws, recovered four pistols and a gun from their possession. Similarly, the police arrested 10 drug pushers and seized 550 grams hash, 250 grams heroin and 129 liters liquor.

The accused included Boota Maseih, Ghulam Mujtaba, Shahzad, Zahid, Tasawar, Shahid Maseih, Zahid Hameed, Pervez and Javed.