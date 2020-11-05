18 dead, 1,049 injured in 958 accidents in Punjab

At least 18 people were killed and 1,049 injured in 958 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :At least 18 people were killed and 1,049 injured in 958 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue 1122 data said 424 drivers, 36 underage drivers,164 pedestrians and 479 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 221 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 219 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 83 victims and at third Multan with 75 accidents and 77 victims.

According to data, 846 motorcycles, 146 rickshaws, 116 cars, 32 vans, 11 buses,39 trucks and 91 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.