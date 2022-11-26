UrduPoint.com

18 Dead, 1,330 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 18 persons were killed and 1,330 others injured in 1,227 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 732 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 598 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 620 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 193 pedestrians and 535 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 306 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 328 persons, placing Lahore at top of the list, followed by 90 in Multan with 95 victims, and at third Faislabad with 90 accidents and 93 victims.

According to the data, 1,073 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 135 motorcars, 30 vans, 16 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 106 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

