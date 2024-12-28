18 Dead, 1360 Injured In 1262 RTCs In Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) At least eighteen persons were killed and 1360 injured in 1262 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 579 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 781 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 753 drivers, 64 underage drivers, 135 pedestrians, and 490 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 216 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 231 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 110 in with 122 victims and at third Multan with 99 RTCs and 93 victims.
According to the data 1122 motorbikes, 69 auto-rickshaws, 141 motorcars, 30 vans, 30 passenger buses, 39 truck and 110 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting reviews progress in cases involving crimes against women, children2 minutes ago
-
18 dead, 1360 injured in 1262 RTCs in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Security Forces successfully foil multiple infiltration attempts by Khawarij, Afghan Taliban at Pak- ..2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt sets new standards in health facilities: CM2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses condolence over death of Haji Mirza Khan22 minutes ago
-
Michni police arrest 14 gamblers, recovers bet-money42 minutes ago
-
Maternal & neonatal training held42 minutes ago
-
10 drug peddlers, illegal weapon holders, lawbreakers netted42 minutes ago
-
NAB KP to hold Khuli Kacheri on Dec 3042 minutes ago
-
Rs22.4m valuables stolen from house42 minutes ago
-
Authority cracks down on unhygienic food businesses in Sheikhupura42 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in police encounter42 minutes ago