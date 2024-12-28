Open Menu

18 Dead, 1360 Injured In 1262 RTCs In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) At least eighteen persons were killed and 1360 injured in 1262 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 579 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 781 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 753 drivers, 64 underage drivers, 135 pedestrians, and 490 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 216 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 231 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 110 in with 122 victims and at third Multan with 99 RTCs and 93 victims.

According to the data 1122 motorbikes, 69 auto-rickshaws, 141 motorcars, 30 vans, 30 passenger buses, 39 truck and 110 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

