18 dead, 1440 injured in 1406 RTCs in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) At least eighteen persons were killed and 1440 injured in 1406 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 609 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 831 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 824 drivers, 77 underage drivers, 173 pedestrians, and 461 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 262 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 264 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 99 in with 99 victims and at third Multan with 97 RTCs and 103 victims.

According to the data 1243 motorbikes, 69 auto-rickshaws, 188 motorcars, 31 vans, 10 passenger buses, 25 truck and 113 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.