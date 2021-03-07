18 deaths, 1044 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 1044 new cases of coronavirus with 18 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) said on Sunday, the death toll due to coronavirus was reached 5,552 and the total cases 177,008 with 164,989 recoveries.

The P&SHD confirmed that 646 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 14 in Sheikhupura, 31 in Rawalpindi, 9 in Jehlum, 41 in Gujranwala, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 1 in Narowal, 5 in Hafizabad, 36 in Sialkot, 90 in Gujrat, 57 in Faisalabad, 10 in Toba Tek Singh, 2 in Chiniot, 4 in Jhang, 20 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 23 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 7 in Khanewal, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Layyah, 3 in Bahawalpur, 4 in Bahawalnagar, 19 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Okara and 4 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 3,402,377 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.