18 deaths, 798 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Another 18 patients succumbed to coronavirus while 798 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the last 24 hours in the province.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 144,909 while the death toll was recorded as 4,260 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 492 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Kasur, 3 in Sheikhupura, 9 in Nankana Sahib, 36 in Rawalpindi, 28 in Jehlum, 3 in Gujranwala, 2 in Hafizabad, 7 in Mandi Bahauddin, 8 in Sialkot, 32 in Gujrat, 28 in Faisalabad, 5 in Toba Tek Singh, 23 in Jhang, 14 in Bhakkar, 7 in Chiniot, 8 in Sargodha,14 in Khoshab,15 in Mianwali, 30 in Multan, 3 in Khanewal, 4 in Lodhran, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Rajanpur, 5 in Rahimyar Khan, 8 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 2 in Pakpattan, 3 in Okara and 1 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,598,930 tests for COVID-19 so far while 130,120 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

So far 2,896 front-line Healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.