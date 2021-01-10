UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Deaths, 798 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 02:40 PM

18 deaths, 798 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Another 18 patients succumbed to coronavirus while 798 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the last 24 hours in the province.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 144,909 while the death toll was recorded as 4,260 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 492 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Kasur, 3 in Sheikhupura, 9 in Nankana Sahib, 36 in Rawalpindi, 28 in Jehlum, 3 in Gujranwala, 2 in Hafizabad, 7 in Mandi Bahauddin, 8 in Sialkot, 32 in Gujrat, 28 in Faisalabad, 5 in Toba Tek Singh, 23 in Jhang, 14 in Bhakkar, 7 in Chiniot, 8 in Sargodha,14 in Khoshab,15 in Mianwali, 30 in Multan, 3 in Khanewal, 4 in Lodhran, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Rajanpur, 5 in Rahimyar Khan, 8 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 2 in Pakpattan, 3 in Okara and 1 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,598,930 tests for COVID-19 so far while 130,120 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

So far 2,896 front-line Healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Khanewal Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives COVID-19 vaccine

60 minutes ago

UAE a key economic partner of South Korea: KITA Ch ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

13 hours ago

Qatar-Saudi border reopens after thaw

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.