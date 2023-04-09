18 dengue cases reported in Lahore: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider confirmed on Sunday that 18 cases of dengue while 1452 indoor and 36 outdoor dengue larva were reported in the provincial capital during the current year.

She chaired a meeting to review the performance of anti-dengue workers here on Sunday. Meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioners, DDHOs and representatives of other departments.

Rafia Haider said the dengue patients were being reported but zero outdoor larva were reported in towns of Allama Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, Samanabad, Shalimar, Ravi Zone and Data Ganj Bakash. She added that two outdoor larvae cases were reported in Gulberg, four in Cantt.

, and eight in Nishter Town.

The DC also sternly warned the authorities and staff concerned that no negligence would be tolerated at any cost regarding the anti-dengue campaign.

The DC directed all the assistant commissioners and DDHOs to remain in the field and inspect the performance of dengue workers on a daily basis in their jurisdiction. She said that those who were playing with the lives of citizens and submitting the only paper reports would not stay on their seats. DC Lahore Rafia Haider strongly denied to all the concerned officers that the report of all good was not acceptable as dengue patients were being reported especially after the recent rains in the city.