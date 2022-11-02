UrduPoint.com

18 Development Projects Approved For DG Khan Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

18 development projects approved for DG Khan division

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner gave conditional approval of 18 new development projects in Dera Ghazi Khan division costing more than Rs. 190, 0,000,000.

While presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, Liaquat Ali Chatta ruled out a compromise on quality of materials to be used in entire development schemes.

As per the detail, there were two projects: One pertaining to highways and rest of public health engineering would be started in DG Khan.

Similarly, as many as nine projects of multiple nature were proposed for district Layyah.

Exactly four projects including one of road construction and three pertaining to public health would be started in Muzaffargarh.

Commissioner warned of officials concerned not just sit in offices but spend time in the field.

In the meeting, Director Development Rana Obaid-ul-Rashid, Deputy Director Wasim Akhtar. Jatoi, SE Highways Mohammad Nawaz, SE Public Health Shoaib, Executive Engineers Mian Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Yazdani, Mohammad Waqas, Khalid Leghari and others were present.

Related Topics

Road Dera Ghazi Khan Muzaffargarh Jatoi Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Nawaz

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selli ..

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selling popcorn

40 minutes ago
 Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial ..

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

2 hours ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after beating Bangladesh by five runs ..

3 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.