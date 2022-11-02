18 development projects approved for DG Khan division

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner gave conditional approval of 18 new development projects in Dera Ghazi Khan division costing more than Rs. 190, 0,000,000.

While presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, Liaquat Ali Chatta ruled out a compromise on quality of materials to be used in entire development schemes.

As per the detail, there were two projects: One pertaining to highways and rest of public health engineering would be started in DG Khan.

Similarly, as many as nine projects of multiple nature were proposed for district Layyah.

Exactly four projects including one of road construction and three pertaining to public health would be started in Muzaffargarh.

Commissioner warned of officials concerned not just sit in offices but spend time in the field.

In the meeting, Director Development Rana Obaid-ul-Rashid, Deputy Director Wasim Akhtar. Jatoi, SE Highways Mohammad Nawaz, SE Public Health Shoaib, Executive Engineers Mian Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Yazdani, Mohammad Waqas, Khalid Leghari and others were present.