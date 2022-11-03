18 development projects approved for DG Khan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan approved 18 development projects in the DG Khan division at a cost of over Rs 190 million.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, Liaquat Ali Chatta said that there would be no compromise on the quality of materials used in all development schemes.

According to the details, two projects would be started in DG Khan, one by highways and the other by public health engineering.

Similarly, it was proposed to start various welfare projects in the Leh district.

Exactly four projects would be launched in Muzaffargarh, one for road construction and three for public health engineering.

The commissioner warned the officers concerned not to sit in offices but to spend time in the field.

Director Development Rana Obaid-ul-Rashid, Deputy Director Wasim Akhtar Jatoi, SE Highways Mohammad Nawaz, SE Public Health Shoaib, Executive Engineers Mian Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Yazdani, Mohammad Waqas, Khalid Leghari, and others were present in the meeting.