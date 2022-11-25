18 development projects approved for DG Khan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner gave conditional approval for 18 development projects in Dera Ghazi Khan division costing more than Rs. 190, 0,000,000.

There were two projects each of highways and public health engineering would be started in the division.

Similarly, as many as nine projects were proposed to start in district Layyah. Exactly four projects including one of roads construction and three pertaining to public health would be started in Muzaffargarh.

Liaquat Ali Chatta ruled out a compromise on the quality of materials used in entire development schemes.

Commissioner warned of officials concerned not just sitting in offices but spending more time in the field.

In the meeting, Director Development Rana Obaid-ul-Rashid, and Deputy Director Wasim Akhtar. Jatoi, SE Highways Mohammad Nawaz, SE Public Health Shoaib, Executive Engineers Mian Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Yazdani, Mohammad Waqas, Khalid Leghari, and others were present.