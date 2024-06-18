18 die in road accidents across Punjab on first day of Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) As many as 18 people died in different road accidents across the province on the first day of Eid ul Azha.

According to Rescue 1122, the rescue team responded to 1903 accidents in Punjab on the first day of Eid and provided first aid treatment to 2089 people.

Most of the accidents were reported in Lahore, where 418 people sustained injuries in 382 different accidents.

However, 125 accidents in Faisalabad, 120 in Multan, and 108 in Gujrawala were reported.

On the first day of Eid, 173 incidents of fire occurred in scattered places in the province.

In Lahore, there were 33 incidents of fire. However, fire incidents were also reported in Ralwalpindi, Attock, and Faisalabad.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmed urged citizens to contact the department in case of any emergency.