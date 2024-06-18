Open Menu

18 Die In Road Accidents Across Punjab On First Day Of Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2024 | 01:20 PM

18 die in road accidents across Punjab on first day of Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) As many as 18 people died in different road accidents across the province on the first day of Eid ul Azha.

According to Rescue 1122, the rescue team responded to 1903 accidents in Punjab on the first day of Eid and provided first aid treatment to 2089 people.

Most of the accidents were reported in Lahore, where 418 people sustained injuries in 382 different accidents.

However, 125 accidents in Faisalabad, 120 in Multan, and 108 in Gujrawala were reported. 

On the first day of Eid, 173 incidents of fire occurred in scattered places in the province.

In Lahore, there were 33 incidents of fire. However, fire incidents were also reported in Ralwalpindi, Attock, and Faisalabad

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmed urged citizens to contact the department in case of any emergency.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Fire Punjab Road Died Attock Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

1 day ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

2 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

3 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

3 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

3 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan