18 Died Due To COVID-19 , 441 Tested Positive In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:30 PM

18 died due to COVID-19 , 441 tested positive in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Around 18 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 as the number of new coronavirus cases reported were 441 in the past 24 hours across the country.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday issued the latest statistics of COVID-19 deaths, positive cases and recovered patients across the country.

No coronavirus affected patient was on ventilators in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

As many as 18 people had lost their lives due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours. Out of the total deceased 17 died in hospitals and only one died out of the hospital on September 1, 2020.

Almost 90 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan out of 1920 ventilators allocated for COVID-19.

During the last 24 hours, 441 people were tested COVID-19 positive where the total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan were 8,813 on September 2.

However, 20,480 tests were conducted on September 1 across the country including 5,668 in Sindh, 9,349 in Punjab, 2,734 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,233 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 182 in Balochistan, 251 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 63 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 281,459 people had recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the contagion clutched masses across the country around 6318 deaths were recorded.

In Sindh 2409 deaths occurred where 6 died in hospital on September 1.

In Punjab 2204 deaths occurred where 5 died in hospitals on September 1, in KP 1255 deaths recorded as 2 died in hospital and 1 died out of hospital on September 1.

However, in ICT 175 deaths were recorded, in Balochistan 141, in GB 71 individuals had died and 4 died in hospital on September 1, whereas the lowest deaths occurred in AJK which were 63 and one person died in hospital on August 31.

After tireless strides since the first coronavirus case reported in the country a total of 2,662,508 tests were conducted so far. Around 735 hospitals were equipped with COVID-19 facilities with 1,039 patients admitted across the country.

