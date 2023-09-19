18 drug dealers arrested, more than 30 kg drugs recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 18 drug dealers and recovered more than 30 kg drugs from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police held Waqar and recovered 10 kg of drugs from drug his possession while 510 grams of charas was recovered from Nimatullah.

Similarly, Rawat police seized 1.4 kg drugs from lady smuggler Rehana and the same police recovered 250 grams of ice and 1.3 kg drugs from Abdullah and 1.2 kg drugs from Ajmal during raid.

While, R.A Bazaar police nabbed Abida Parveen and recovered 1.5 kg of drugs from her custody.

Following operation, Ratta Amaral police recovered 1.6 kg drugs from Nauman.

In another operation, Dhamyal police recovered 1.5 kg of drugs from Shamshad. Saddar Wah police recovered 1.4 kg of drugs from Zeeshan and same quantity was recovered from Arshad. Pirwadhi police booked Waheed and recovered 1.

3 kg drugs from his possession and 550 grams of charas from Liaquat while 540 grams of hashish from Muzmal.

New Town police arrested Rashid and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession. Westridge police recovered 1.3 kg from Farhan and the same quantity was seized from Mehtab while 1.3 kg was recovered from Ghulam Qadir. Morgah police recovered 650 grams of charas from Daniyal.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished.

The crackdown against drug mafia will be continued to eliminate drugs.

On the special instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, the noose of the drug dealers, and drug traffickers is being tightened without any discrimination, he concluded.