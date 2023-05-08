18 drug dealers, liquor suppliers netted during operation

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :On the special directives of City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, Rawalpindi Police has taken stern action against drug dealers and liquor suppliers here on Monday, According to police 18 drug dealers, liquor supplier netted and police have recovered more than 11 kg drugs and 32 liters of liquor from their possession during crackdown.

During course of action, Rata Amral police held drug dealer Shamrez and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Naseerabad police recovered 1.7 kg drugs from Shehzad and same police recovered 525 grams of charas from Asad.

Airport police booked a lady smuggler Mishal Kabir and recovered 650 grams of charas from her custody and same police recovered 650 grams of charas from Nagina.

While, Taxila police nabbed Mazhar and recovered 1.5 kg drugs from his possession.

Following operation, Wah Cantt police recovered 560 grams of charas from Amir Shehzad.

Gujjar Khan police recovered 540 grams of charas from Zulfikar and same police recovered 510 grams of charas from Talib.

Mandra police recovered 2.4 kg drugs from Najeeb.

Saddar Barooni police recovered 520 grams of charas from Rizwan and 525 grams of charas from Ikramullah and 560 grams of charas from Asim and 05 liters of liquor from Jameel. Ganjmandi police held Rahat Rafiq and recovered 06 liters of liquor from his possession and same police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Ubaidullah.

Sadiqabad police recovered 06 liters of liquor from Sunil and 05 liters of liquor from Arsalan.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani said that strict action will be continued against those who were involved in poisoning the drug in the young generation.