18 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

18 drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 18 drug peddlers and bootleggers besides seizing over eight kg charras, 35 liters liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police held Abdul Ghaffar for having 560 grams charras while New Town police rounded up Shahid for possessing 2150 grams charras.

Sadiqabad, R.A.Bazar, Airport, Gujar Khan, Saddar Baroni, Chakri, Murree and Patriata police arrested Qutab, Mubashir, Babar, Waqar, Abdul Rehman, Zeeshan, Nadeem, Qamar Abbas, Badar, and Shoban and recovered 5485 grams charras and other items from their possession.

In other raids, Gungmandi, New Town, Saddar Baroni and Kahuta police held four bootleggers and recovered 35 liters liquor.

Meanwhile Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against professional beggars netted 32 beggars from different areas on Monday.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.

